Caretaker fed jalapenos to elderly patient to hurt him, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/CNN) - Police arrested a former caretaker at an Oklahoma retirement home accused of purposely trying to harm a resident.
She is accused of making an 81-year-old man with dementia living at Village on the Park eat jalapeno peppers. Police say the unnamed man relied on help from workers in the memory care living unit.
Authorities say 30-year-old Kyra Johnson took advantage of that trust. According to court documents, other employees saw her chop up and place a jalapeno pepper in the eggs that were served to the victim.
One witness said, “I hope that is not hot.” She allegedly replied, “I hope it is.”
Investigators reported Johnson was seen "feeding him the eggs" with the jalapeno in them, even though he was "not accustomed to eating spicy food" and did not need assistance feeding himself.
He was seen "fanning and gasping for air to cool his mouth."
Witnesses told investigators she meant to cause him pain and suffering.
Johnson declined to comment. She was charged with abuse by a caretaker.
Village on the Park confirmed Johnson no longer works there.
