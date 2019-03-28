Biloxi Police asking for help finding runaway teen

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.
Police said Dangel Octavia Wills, 15, was reported as a runaway by her father on Wednesday. Police reported that she was last seen at her mother’s home in Gulfport on Monday, when she spoke to her father on the phone.
Police said Dangel was reported as possibly staying with a friend in the Gulf Mist Apartments in Gulfport, but law enforcement officials have not been able to find her.
She is described as 5′4″ and weighing about 115 pounds.
Anyone with information should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or 228-392-0641. You can also email tips in at ciu@bilox.ms.us.
