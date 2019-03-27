Unified Development Code passes unanimously in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Unified Development Code (UDC) passed in a unanimous vote among Mayor Shea Dobson and the Board of Alderman Tuesday night.
The UDC has been a controversial topic because some residents believe it’s a textbook example of spot zoning, where the city shows favor to a particular development That development being The Sands in Ocean Springs.
Tuesday’s vote updates and streamlines antiquated regulations and corrects some inconsistencies.
Some residents were happy with the vote.
“I’m excited about the new UDC code. I think it’s going to have a positive impact on Ocean Springs. I think the development is going to be beautiful. The infrastructure is excellent, and it is to code," said resident Debra Littlepage. "I think it’s going to be an economic improvement for Ocean Springs that we will all come to love and enjoy.”
Others say they are gearing up to fight it in court.
“We think it’s been done to favor the ongoing development... like that’s being done on Front Beach that was overturned by the court. And we will have appealed the city’s decision, and we will try to reverse the city’s decision in court," said resident Mike Illanne.
That group of neighbors said their next step is to take the city to court. They’ve filed appeals before, and this will just be another one.
Mayor Dobson says he understands that everyone doesn’t agree with what’s in the code, but it’s unfortunate that they are choosing to go that route.
As far as the meeting, Mayor Dobson had some personal opinions of his own.
“I feel the board has acted in good faith, and I know there was a lot of accusations thrown about during the meeting. I personally resent those. I feel the board did not deserve the attacks that they have,” said Dobson.
The meeting lasted about two hours with the public hearing and the closed session for the board to vote.
