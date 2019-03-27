Spring Pilgrimage brings beauty, tourism to Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Folks along the Coast have an opportunity to tour some of the most beautiful homes and gardens in South Mississippi. The 67th annual Spring Pilgrimage is blooming at locations all over the Coast and helping out local tourism despite being a free event.
Dianne and Dave Soldner both said they take trips to South Mississippi every year for one main reason, the annual Spring Pilgrimage.
"We’ve been coming here for years and staying long enough to do the pilgrimage. We love it. It’s just so wonderful,” Dianne Soldner said. “You get to visit the local people, and the houses are really amazing when you get to go through them. The architecture’s different. They’re all different, and the culture’s different.”
That means the area's hidden gems not only become visible, but they also help local tourism.
"It is a big asset for our tourism on the Coast. It's been going for 67 years,” said Cindy Johnson, Dogwood Garden Club president.
Johnson also said one neat aspect about the pilgrimage is that there are elaborate displays at homes and gardens and simple ones, as well, depicting the simple Coast life.
"Beautiful homes mornings and afternoons, so you can pick up the brochure, look at the schedule and find a time that you can go for free and see these beautiful homes,” Johnson added.
