South Mississippi man targeted by tweets after killing unique white turkey

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man is at the center of thousands of tweets and comments after he killed a rare white turkey nearly two weeks ago on his own property.
It all started on March 16, when Hunter Waltman shot the turkey on his Kiln property. Turkey season had just opened the day before and it was the first kill Waltman had made on the property, which he recently purchased.
A story by the Jackson-based newspaper Clarion Ledger followed, with Waltman recalling the moment he shot the wild turkey. That story was soon re-tweeted by Keith Olbermann, a sports and political commentator who has 1.08 million followers.
Olbermann commented on the tweet calling Whitman a “pea-brained scumbag” and calling for his followers “to make sure the rest of (Waltman’s) life is a living hell.”
That tweet quickly gained traction, with some agreeing with Olbermann but most criticizing him for attacking the Mississippi man.
A screenshot of that tweet was posted on Facebook and multiple other social media sites, quickly making its way across the Internet.
Mississippi Lt. Governor and gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves was among those who retweeted Olbermann’s comment, calling it “scary and sad.”
State wildlife officials told the Clarion Ledger they believe the wild turkey is albino, saying they don’t know of another one like it being seen in Mississippi.
