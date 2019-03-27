North Biloxi crash leaves one dead

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A crash claimed the life of one person Wednesday morning in Biloxi.
The crash happened in the area of Lickskillet Road and Old Highway 67. Biloxi Police say there was only one car involved. When officers arrived, they discovered that the driver was already dead. The passenger in the vehicle was a woman in her 50s. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.
The victim’s name has not yet been released. We will update this story once that information is provided.
