Nice and dry for the rest of the week. Some changes by this weekend.

It’s a chilly Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Dry and sunny weather is expected today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll keep it dry for the rest of this work week. But, then some scattered showers may arrive around Sunday as a cold front moves in. This will cool us down for Sunday and early next week. Rain chances don’t go completely away for Monday and Tuesday as a it’s possible a nearby Gulf low pressure system may keep wet conditions for our region on Monday and Tuesday.