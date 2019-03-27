$16 million bond passes in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The $16 million bond issue for the Hancock County School District has passed.
According to Superintendent Alan Dedeaux, the bond passed by 85%. Dedeaux says only 15% of residents voted against it. But it only needed 60% of the votes to pass.
975 residents voted.
Dedeaux says the next step is to buy the bonds, and luckily for the district, interest is really low right now. The money for this bond will come from a continuation from a previous bond, which the district has paid off, according to Dedeaux.
Hancock County residents will not see a tax increase.
