Memorial Hospital using new technology to diagnose, treat lung cancer

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A South Mississippi hospital is using the latest medical technology to diagnose and treat lung cancer.
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is utilizing Auris Health's Monarch platform, which can look inside the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, offering more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.
The hospital said the Monarch platform integrates the latest advancements in robotics, software, data science and endoscopy. The platform utilizes a controller-like interface that physicians use to navigate the flexible robotic endoscope to the periphery of the lung with improved reach, vision and control. Combining traditional endoscopic views into the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient’s own lung anatomy, the platform provides physicians with continuous bronchoscope vision throughout the entire procedure.
Specializing in pulmonology diseases, Memorial physicians Dr. Summer Allen and Dr. Joseph Bosarge are board certified in critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonology disease, will utilize the Monarch platform.
“The Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, thus allowing us to make a diagnosis earlier and safer,” Allen said. “We are excited about this revolutionary new technology and what it will offer in the fight against lung cancer.”
More than 90 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive the disease, in part because it is often found at an advanced stage. There are a variety of diagnostic options currently available for lung cancer, but all have limitations in accuracy, safety or invasiveness. These limitations can lead to false positives, false negatives or side effects such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and hemorrhage, which may increase health care costs and extend hospital stays.
