Jackson Co. sheriff warns residents of a possible danger to area children
March 27, 2019 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 3:36 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a possible danger in the community, especially to children in the Lake Forest community.

A Facebook posts warns residents, especially in the area of Jordan and Seaman roads, of a man driving a white van stopping children and telling them he has puppies in his vehicle.

Reports of this activity were first received on March 25, the post said.

Anyone who sees such a vehicle driving repeatedly through their neighborhood should report it to the sheriff’s office by calling 228-769-3063.

