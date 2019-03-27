Jackson Co. sheriff warns residents of a possible danger to area children

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a possible danger in the community, especially to children in the Lake Forest community.
A Facebook posts warns residents, especially in the area of Jordan and Seaman roads, of a man driving a white van stopping children and telling them he has puppies in his vehicle.
Reports of this activity were first received on March 25, the post said.
Anyone who sees such a vehicle driving repeatedly through their neighborhood should report it to the sheriff’s office by calling 228-769-3063.
