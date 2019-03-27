It’s getting chilly again tonight

After a gorgeous afternoon, we’ll remain mostly clear tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.
More sunshine is expected for the start of Thursday, but some clouds could return by the afternoon. Highs will be near 70. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the 70s.
We’ll warm up into the 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. While most of the day looks dry, we could see a few showers by the end of the day. Some rain may linger into Sunday. Thanks to the cold front, we may see highs only in the 60s on Sunday.
