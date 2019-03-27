Indians roll on Gulfport’s homefield

Early on, the Indians were able to keep Gulfport scoreless through the first four innings, thanks to the pitching of senior right hander Nick Skaggs, who ended the bottom of the fourth with two strikeouts. In the fifth, Biloxi would increase their lead to 3-0 after junior infielder and Arizona State commit Colten Keith hit a deep grounder to right field for a RBI double and then he would score a run after thanks to another RBI double by Skaggs.