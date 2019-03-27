Indians roll on Gulfport’s homefield

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians made the 17-minute drive to “The Herb” to face their arch rival Gulfport Admirals for their first head-to-head matchup of the season.
Early on, the Indians were able to keep Gulfport scoreless through the first four innings, thanks to the pitching of senior right hander Nick Skaggs, who ended the bottom of the fourth with two strikeouts. In the fifth, Biloxi would increase their lead to 3-0 after junior infielder and Arizona State commit Colten Keith hit a deep grounder to right field for a RBI double and then he would score a run after thanks to another RBI double by Skaggs.
Admirals would end up tying the game in the bottom half of the fifth, but Biloxi comes away with the win, scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh for the 11-4 victory.
Biloxi improves to 16-2 while Gulfport falls to 12-8. The Admirals plan to get revenge Friday, March 29th, 2019 when they visit the Indians. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.