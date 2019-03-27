College students can apply for White House internship program for the fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - The application for the 2019 Fall White House Internship Program is now open.
The White House describes the internship as a unique opportunity to gain professional experience and build leadership skills.
According to the website, “This hands-on program is designed to mentor and cultivate today’s young leaders, strengthen their understanding of the Executive Office, and prepare them for future public service opportunities.”
Intern’s tasks and responsibilities vary depending on their department, but all interns will participate in service projects and weekly events such as speaker series and professional development opportunities.
Applications can be found here.
The internship runs from September 4, 2019 to December 6, 2019. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old by the program start date and must be able to commit to the internship in its entirety. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and meet at least one of the following criteria to apply:
- Are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two-to-four year institution).
- Have graduated from an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two-to-four year institution) no more than two years before the internship program start date.
- Are a veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty—for any length of time—in the two years preceding the internship program start date.
Applicants are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to public service, leadership in the community, and commitment to the Trump Administration.
