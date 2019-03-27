CGL facility loses lease at Port of Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The company that proposed a $450 million liquid gas facility at the Port of Gulfport no longer has a lease. SeaOne’s deal to rent space at the port expired March 15. WLOX News Now was told the company never provided port commissioners with proof they had the money needed to build a liquid gas terminal.
“The lease is terminated,” port commission president John Rester said.
SeaOne HOldings, LLC and the Port of Gulfport first announced a partnership in July of 2017. SeaOne would lease space on the west side of the port and ship liquid gas to markets around the world. The two sides negotiated a 40-year lease. However, a provision in the lease indicated SeaOne had to provide written proof it closed on a financing package to build the terminal.
Port commissioners said they offered SeaOne two extensions to line up the financing. The proof never came. On March 15, they let the lease expire.
“They didn’t reach certain milestones they were required to meet with the port,” Rester said.
Commissioners said SeaOne indicated its Gulfport venture was more expansive than originally planned. Consequently, the company needed more time to line up its financing.
“The lease has expired based on the fact that we were waiting on additional financial information,” said Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “The port commission extended the lease originally, and a second request to extend was not granted.”
Port leaders said SeaOne is more than welcome to present them a new proposal.
“It has been told to them that they can come back with a new proposal, as the scope of the project changed and is much larger than originally anticipated,” Daniels said.
In the meantime, port staff will market the 50-acre site on the west terminal to other potential tenants.
“It’s a concern anytime you have a project that doesn’t come to fruition,” Rester said, aware SeaOne’s first plan included 1,600 construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs. “Our staff will go out and market the property and find another opportunity for it.”
