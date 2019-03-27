Biloxi residents unhappy trees are being cut back in neighborhood

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Residents of Benachi Avenue aren’t happy about trees in their neighborhood being cut back. Those residents expressed their concerns to city leaders during a community meeting on the street Tuesday afternoon.
Several of the trees have already been cut back, and more will be cut to make room for heavy equipment doing the road work.
“You can see where they’re cutting these trees. They’re cutting them so far back, and it’s just ridiculous what they’re trying to do. They could use smaller equipment and get the job done,” said Benachi Ave resident Glen Whiteman.
But Walter Rode with the Biloxi Infrastructure Program says this is the way it has to be.
“All this road here was going to have to have some tree trimming just because of how deep the sewer is and the heavy equipment. With the nature of the work, it just has to go that way,” said Rode.
The tree cutdown is due to Biloxi’s massive infrastructure project. The city arborist will mark the additional trees that will be cut back in the next few weeks.
