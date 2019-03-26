War hero who died in North Korea finally coming home to South Mississippi

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -Two South Mississippi families are one step closer to bringing a loved one home to his final rest.
Twenty-five-year-old Army Private James P. Alvin Shaw died in a north Korean prison camp in 1951. His remains were moved to Hawaii three years later. He’s been there ever since. Now, 68 years later, the two families’ long journey is about to come to an end.
Brothers James and John Allman, along with their wives, sit at a table full of memories. No pictures of their uncle, Private Shaw, but the medals he won and his final letter to his sister sent from Korea.
In 2016, Shaw’s remains were identified, and the search began for family. That search was helped by Capt. Sean Smith, a casualty assistance officer.
“They take all those pieces, and they start putting them together, looking at x-rays of his remains and looking at x-rays that were received from his mother and looking at documentation,” Smith explained.
That documentation led to the discovery of the two nephews here on the Coast.
“The way this process has been handled, professional and the courteousness and the way that the Army has taken care of this, makes me feel good inside,” said John Allman, one of his nephews.
He added there are regrets for his mother, the woman who never saw her brother come home.
“I think it hurt her more than she really lets on. But, she kept it to herself, and I don’t know why,” Allman said.
That’s a feeling echoed by his brother James.
“I wish my mother could be here as much as she prayed. She prayed every night that I know of that Alvin would come home,” he said.
For James, there is sadness but also a sense of relief.
“I’m overjoyed that we can finally bring our uncle to rest in the national cemetery in Mississippi,” he said.
The process of bringing closure for the family has been eye opening for both of them.
“It’s just been an honor learning about how we could get our uncle home," James said.
And with that about to happen, there’s a sense of accomplishment for Capt. Smith.
“Just knowing that someone has a uncle that they haven’t seen in 50, 60 years, that left to go off for war. And now, they’ve got a chance to bring him home and honor them and put them to rest. I’m absolutely honored,” said Capt. Smith.
And for John, very soon, there will be mixed emotions along with tears.
“We just want to be joyous and happy that we have found rest for our uncle,” he said.
The process for the Allman family culminates early next month. The remains of James P. Alvin Shaw will arrive at the airport in New Orleans on April 3rd with full military honors. Shaw will be buried in the Biloxi National Cemetery on April 5th, again will full military honors.
