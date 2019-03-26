Tropical Storm Iba forms near Brazil in late March

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Iba formed near the coast of Brazil on Sunday March 24. Tropical storms can produce heavy rainfall and can have wind speeds between 39 mph and 73 mph.
Thankfully for local residents there, this system will be moving out to sea this week, keeping any major impacts away from land areas.
While we tend to get storms forming every year in the North Atlantic Ocean, the South Atlantic Ocean rarely ever sees storms forming there.
Hurricane activity in the South Atlantic Ocean is rare because water temperatures are usually too cool and there is also usually too much wind shear for organized systems to form. In fact, Iba is the South Atlantic Ocean’s first named tropical storm in nearly ten years, according to the National Hurricane Center.
And there has only been one hurricane ever recorded in the South Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Catarina which made a March 2004 Brazil landfall.
“Keep in mind that while it is spring for us up here in earth’s northern hemisphere, it is actually the autumn season for the southern half of the planet,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “So, they are coming off of their hot summer season and are headed to their cooler winter season.
“Up here in the North Atlantic Ocean, we tend to see hurricane activity peak during the autumn months, so the same scenario should hold true for our friends below the belt, despite how its rarity.”
As for now, we’re just headed for summer up here and that means we’re nearing the start of our own hurricane season: June 1.
Hopefully it’s a quiet season for us this year! We’ll start to hear some of the official 2019 hurricane season predictions in the coming months. But for now it’s a little too early to tell.
