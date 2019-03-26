Prescribed burn happening Tuesday in southeast Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday on the Bayou Cumbest Maritime Forest of the Grand Bay Coastal Preserve.
Depending on weather conditions, the burn will begin between 10 a.m. and noon and last up to six hours; however, some of the trees could smolder for much longer.
The burn will take place on a 90-acre section adjacent to Bayou Cumbest in southeast Jackson County.
This portion of the preserve will be closed to the public during the burn and DMR officials are encouraging the public to stay out of the area for at least a week because dead trees and debris may continue smolder and give way after the burn is complete.
The prescribed fire will help to control woody understory species, reduce hazardous fuels and promote herbaceous groundcover to improve and maintain the ecological integrity of the maritime forest habitat.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov for more information.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.