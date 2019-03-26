Mississippi politicians react to Mueller report

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi politicians are reacting to the release of the Mueller report, which found no collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.
“Now that the President has been exonerated of the false accusations made against him concerning collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, I hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together to legislate and find solutions to the real problems facing our nation," said Congressman Michael Guest in a statement Monday.
“I look forward to working with my Democratic colleagues on issues that are important to the American people,” the congressman continued.
While quoting a CNN article on Twitter about the Russia investigation, Bennie Thompson, who is Chairman of Homeland Security, called for Congress to perform its oversight duties.
Governor Phil Bryant, on the other hand, said that, “The President has preserved against all odds. Justice has prevailed.”
House Minority Leader David Baria retweeted an article from The Washington Post saying that Attorney General William Barr’s actions “require public release” of the Mueller report, and that the author knew “Barr would take matters into his own hands” and “protect Trump.”
“Delegitimization as political strategy must end. Regardless of who shot first," said Lucien Smith, Chairman of the Mississippi GOP. "It’s time both parties end the practice. It’s corrosive to our democracy and a gift to the Russians, the Chinese and other regimes that want to undermine faith in our republic.”
