Man sentenced in health care fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A former pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced on Tuesday for his role in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud a health care program for military service members and their families.
Jay Schaar, of Biloxi, pleaded guilty on July 25, 2017 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a scheme to defraud TRICARE of more than $2.3 million. Schaar was sentenced to 27 months in prison and must pay $2.2 million in restitution.
Schaar, acting as a marketer for Advantage Pharmacy in Lamar County, solicited physicians and other medical professionals to write prescriptions, without seeing patients, for compounded medications to be dispensed by the pharmacy for reimbursement, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Schaar and others later falsified patient records to make it seem as though medical professionals had examined the patients.
In March 2018, Schaar took the stand as a witness for the prosecution in the case against former physician Albert Diaz, who was convicted on 16 counts and sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in the scheme.
Since 2017, 11 other people have pleaded guilty for their role in the scheme, including Glenn Doyle Beach, who pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and tax evasion.
The investigation is ongoing.
