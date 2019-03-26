Lady Eagles Fall in OT to North Alabama in Second Round of WBI

The Lady Eagles concluded the 2018-19 season on their home court in Reed Green Coliseum. The first quarter started off in Southern Miss’ favor, with the Lady Eagles winning the tip and Shonte Hailes putting in the first basket of the game. USM had a lead as large as eight before the Lions came back and brought it within one. The Lions proved they have some serious shooters from the three-point line, making six in the first half alone, with Emma Wallen going 4-for-6. From the first quarter on, the Lions kept the Lady Eagles within arms reach. The Lady Eagles consistently kept their lead until the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the crowd in Reed Green gave the Lady Eagles some much-needed momentum to try and stop the Lion offense. In the dying minute of the fourth, Hailes was fouled and went to the line, collecting two and evening the score at 61 with only :14.5 to play. The game moved into overtime, where Megan Brown hit a crucial three-pointer with three minutes on the clock. North Alabama then answered with a layup. A full minute went by without a dropped shot, until Emma Wallen of UNA hit a three-pointer. At 66-64, a foul was called on Southern Miss, and Ivy Wallen made the and-one. Alarie Mayze was then fouled and came away with one of her two. Emma Wallen and the Lions sealed the deal with two good free throw shots with zeros on the clock.