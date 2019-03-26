Ingalls awarded $1.47 billion contract to design U.S. navy ship

A rendering of LPD 30 (Photo source: Ingalls)
By Annie Johnson | March 26, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:59 PM

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries received a $1.47 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to design and construct the amphibious transport dock LPD 30.

The ship will be the 1st Flight II LPD and the 14th in the San Antonio class.

Ingalls looks forward to continuing our strong legacy of providing the men and women of our naval forces with the capable and survivable warships they need and deserve. The LPD Flight II builds upon the significant investment that has been made in this platform to improve the capability and flexibility of our deployed Navy-Marine Corps team. LPD 30 will leverage a hot production line and further benefit from the investments we continue to make in our shipbuilders and facilities. We are honored to be a part of the team that will provide this next-generation platform today.
Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias

The LPD will be used to accomplish many military operations from major combat to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and has two more under construction.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

