Ingalls awarded $1.47 billion contract to design U.S. navy ship

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries received a $1.47 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to design and construct the amphibious transport dock LPD 30.
The ship will be the 1st Flight II LPD and the 14th in the San Antonio class.
The LPD will be used to accomplish many military operations from major combat to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and has two more under construction.
Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.
