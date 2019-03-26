Hancock Co. School District residents to vote on $16 million bond

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Residents in the Hancock County School District will vote in favor or against a $16 million bond Tuesday. According to the district, the money will go towards improvements to bring many of their schools up to date.
The bond, if passed, will not increase taxes for residents.
Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School. Classrooms will be added to the 30 year old high school, along with major HVAC repairs and renovations.
The district will also make improvements at the middle and elementary schools.
“These are not wants. These are needs to keep up with growth and the needs for students,” said Hancock County Superintendent Alan Dedeaux,
The district paid off a bond issue from 8 years ago that resulted in the Performing Arts building, STEM building and other improvements.
Dedeaux says the Hancock County School District tax rate is the 2nd lowest on the Coast.
"We try to make sure we are good stewards of the taxpayers money. We spend it like it is our very own and get the best bang for the buck,” he said.
The bond issue needs 60% of the vote to pass. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.