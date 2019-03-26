Ex-lawman charged with rape in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A former Forrest County lawman accused of rape was arrested Monday by a police department he used to serve.
William Harold Brown Jr., 47, was booked into the Forrest County Jail at 11:21 a.m. after being arrested by Petal police on a charge of rape-sexual battery. Investigators with Petal PD said Brown will make his initial court appearance Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said Brown had been employed by the Petal Police Department and FCSO in the past.
WDAM reported in 2017 that Brown was fired from the sheriff’s department after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.
Purvis police charged Brown with one felony count of computer luring of a person under 18 for sexual purposes in April 2017. District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Tuesday his office did not find sufficient evidence to send that case to a grand jury.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.