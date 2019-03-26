Doyle Beach Jr. pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - On Tuesday in federal court, Glenn Doyle Beach Jr. pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to a $400 million scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health benefit providers.
Beach, of Sumrall, was indicted on 16 counts and initially pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in June. Court documents show that beginning in or around April 2012 through January 2016, Beach conspired with others to “commit certain offenses against the United States.”
According to court documents, Beach owned and managed Advantage Pharmacy. Prosecutors say Advantage Pharmacy was at the center of the scheme that recruited physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and others into writing bogus prescriptions. Many of the prescriptions were for compounded medications, with some costing up to $10,000.
Beach is one of 13 people who have been indicted in the scheme. Beach, along with Hope and Randy Thomley and Gregory Parker, were indicted together. Albert Diaz and Susan Perry have already begun their prison sentence for their crimes. Jay Schaar, of Biloxi, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the scheme.
Beach is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2 at 3 p.m. at the William J. Colmer Federal Building. He faces up to 15 years in prison and fines up to$500,000 in addition to restitution.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.