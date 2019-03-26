Doyle Beach Jr. pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud scheme

Beach, of Sumrall, was indicted on 16 counts and initially pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in June. (Source: Gray TV)
March 26, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:05 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - On Tuesday in federal court, Glenn Doyle Beach Jr. pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to a $400 million scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health benefit providers.

Beach, of Sumrall, was indicted on 16 counts and initially pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in June. Court documents show that beginning in or around April 2012 through January 2016, Beach conspired with others to “commit certain offenses against the United States.”

It was a purpose of the conspiracy for the defendants and their co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves by, among other things, (a) submitting and causing the submission of false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs; (b) submitting and causing the submission of claims to health care benefit programs based upon materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises; and (c) concealing the submission of false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs."

[ CLICK HERE to read FULL indictment ]

According to court documents, Beach owned and managed Advantage Pharmacy. Prosecutors say Advantage Pharmacy was at the center of the scheme that recruited physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and others into writing bogus prescriptions. Many of the prescriptions were for compounded medications, with some costing up to $10,000.

It was the purpose of the conspiracy to conduct wire transfers and issue and deposit checks representing the proceeds of health care fraud, and pay and receive health care kickbacks to conceal said proceeds and obscure their nature, location, source, ownership, and control. It was a purpose of the conspiracy to falsely report deductions and underreport income on tax returns and receive tax benefits.

Beach is one of 13 people who have been indicted in the scheme. Beach, along with Hope and Randy Thomley and Gregory Parker, were indicted together. Albert Diaz and Susan Perry have already begun their prison sentence for their crimes. Jay Schaar, of Biloxi, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the scheme.

Beach is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2 at 3 p.m. at the William J. Colmer Federal Building. He faces up to 15 years in prison and fines up to$500,000 in addition to restitution.

