Cooler and drier air settles in today

It feels fantastic today! Highs will only reach 70 or so this afternoon, and we may see some cloud cover move into the area. It will be breezy at times with winds from the north.
Clearing skies tonight will allow us to cool off into the 40s by Wednesday morning. More sun is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70. We’ll warm up into the low 70s on Friday with a bit more cloud cover.
Most of Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. However, a cold front will move in late in the day, possibly bringing a few showers. More rain is expected on Sunday with highs in the 60s. We’ll stay cool on Monday with highs in the 60s, and showers will be possible.
