You may notice a few puddles on the coast from some isolated downpours that affected some coastal locations last night near Biloxi and Pascagoula. Today, no rain in sight as dry high pressure moves in. This should allow for clearer skies and cooler north winds. These winds may become breeze at times this afternoon. This high pressure keeps us quiet and dry for the rest of the week. But there will be some scattered showers around this Sunday or next Monday as our next cold front arrives.