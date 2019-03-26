Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month highlighted at Merit Health

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - An inflatable colon and a robot doing surgery were on display at Merit Health in Biloxi Monday as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
A group of Biloxi High School robotics students not only got to see the Da Vinci colorectal surgery robot in action, they got to operate it.
"It's really important for these students to get to see how robotics are becoming more and more a part of everyday life,” said Burke Halsey, BHS robotics instructor. "This robot is beyond even what I had thought it would be. The range of motion on this thing is just incredible."
One of the men who operates Da Vinci for real is Merit Health Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Ramon Brown, who’s helping spread the word about early cancer screenings and detection.
"We have specific training for the robotic system to help treat cancers,” Brown said. “We’re here trying to get people to get early screening. Recently the guidelines have changed and now colonoscopies are available to people as young as age 45.
Brown added that at least 200,000 cases of colorectal cancer a year are detected.
