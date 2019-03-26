Caliburn Hero’s Challenge partners golf pros with military for a good time

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -It's called the Caliburn Hero's Challenge, and at this milestone event, the heroes were easy to find. All you had to do was look for someone in uniform.
The tournament featured PGA Champions Tour professionals teeing it up with local players and military personnel like Colonel Mike Smith, who traded in his camos for a golf shirt. He teed it up with PGA Champions Tour veteran Kirk Triplett. It’s the first time the PGA held a pro am inside a military installation.
"It is awesome to be able to take our airmen out here and to show them golf at the professional level, to join up with the pros, enjoy the course, and some great weather and just enjoy each other’s company,” Col. Smith said.
The PGA Champions Tour pros were also enjoying the good golf and company as they continue to prep for this weekend’s Rapiscan Systems Classic.
“I love the military. I love to do fundraisers for the military. It's a big passion for me and like most of the guys out here,” said 13-year Champions Tour pro Mike Goodes.
Not only do the military personnel get to play with the pros, but some of the tech students at Keesler got a chance to head out to the driving range, enjoy the weather and even hit some golf balls.
"You’ll have this 19-20-year-old airmen who doesn’t know a lot about golf. You’ll have a professional and a local person come out and say, ‘Thank you for your service. Thank you for what you do. Let’s go play some golf’,” Smith added.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.