Warm Monday. A few showers and storms possible.

A warm Monday ahead with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. As a cold front moves into South Mississippi today, there will be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly between noon and midnight Monday. A few of Monday’s and Monday night’s thunderstorms in South Mississippi could become strong, producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail, damaging straight-line winds, and isolated tornadoes. While severe damaging weather will be possible in South Mississippi today, it will be unlikely. Some of us won’t see any rain at all. Some of us will see rain. A few of us may see lightning. And only a few if any locations will actually see severe damaging weather. Conditions improve after midnight tonight when the rain ends for us. And the weather pattern turns drier, cooler, and breezy for Tuesday with highs only around 70 degrees. The rest of this week looks dry and nice. Our next rain chance does not arrive until perhaps this weekend.