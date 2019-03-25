Rescue of dog struggling in icy waters caught on camera

SHAWANO, WI (WLUK/CNN) - Dramatic video shows a dog being rescued from frozen waters in Wisconsin.
It was a happy ending for the dog and his owner. A good, strong doggy paddle shouldn’t be underestimated.
The puppy can be seen trying with all of its might to get out of the scary situation on its own, but it started to struggle.
"The dog went under multiple times and, as I was walking up, the dog did go under two more times," said William Mott, Shawano Fire Department.
Mott, a volunteer firefighter for the department, was called out to rescue the dog Friday afternoon. He says the dog had fallen through the ice on the channel between Wolf River and Shawano Lake, and it was in the freezing water for about 10 to 15 minutes before he arrived.
"You know the ice is going to be kind of bad, so you get down and you crawl," Mott said. "I was hoping to be able to get the dog without going through, but it didn't happen that way."
He was ultimately able to rescue the animal and bring it to safety.
With an animal, you don’t know how they’re going to react, so we’re not really sure what to expect," Mott said. “All we can do is hope for the best.”
It's clear in the video, the reaction of the dog and its owner was one of relief.
"We don't ever hope to be able to do it, it's just one of those things that we practice for and train for," Mott said. "When the time comes, if we need to use it, we get to utilize it and, you know, with a good ending."
Copyright 2019 WLUK via CNN. All rights reserved.