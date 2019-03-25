Phase One of Coast outfall project underway in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Crews are hard at work with the beginning stages of a project to beautify beaches along the Gulf Coast.
Construction is underway for Phase One of the outfalls project in Harrison County. The one they’re working on now is located between Biloxi Harbor and the Blind Tiger. It’s the first out of three existing outfall pipes that will be covered with the new beach storm waterfalls, which will feature a wave design.
There's another set in the same area that will also be covered, along with the outfall pipes near the I-110 loop.
This multi-million dollar project is being overseen by the Department of Marine Resources in an effort to make them more visually appealing and eliminate almost all of the pipes.
The funding for the project is $23 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, $4.95 million of the GOMESA funding will go to storm drain replacements.
