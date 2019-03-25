Mississippi Coast restaurant association opposes Gulfport tax

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Board of Directors of the Mississippi Coast Restaurant and Beverage Association is in opposition to Gulfport’s proposed 3% restaurant and beverage tax increase.
Executive director of the association, Susan Perkins, sent a letter to Senators Joel Carter and Deborah Dawkins Monday outlining the board’s objection to the proposed tax increase. The letter says the group is opposed “to any tax that would single out the restaurant industry here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast".
Perkins said, “It’s not so much the amount, but that it’s only on the restaurant industry. A lot of businesses benefit from the sports complex."
The bill for the proposed tax was transmitted to the Senate Monday.
