Local school teams up with Disney to clean up the Coast

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of children from St. Vincent de Paul gathered Sunday in Long Beach to clean up trash along the beach. It was part of a Disney program that earned one hard-working family a trip to Disney World.
While keeping Long Beach clean and green was a huge reason behind the event, volunteer Ann Giles and other event coordinators also wanted to raise money for the school.
“St. Vincent de Paul’s school partnered with Disney and their Points of Light program," Giles said. "The program encourages nonprofit organizations to plan community events and then based on the community event and how many people respond and come out, we are rewarded with tickets to Disney.”
With more than 100 people participating in the cleanup, the school was given 20 tickets to Disney, four of which they gave away Sunday.
Although the Kresge family was excited to win the tickets, they were also just happy to help out in the community.
“It is also a really great opportunity for us to teach our daughter Annalise to take care of our community,” said Craig Kresge.
Kade Boudreaux agreed and wanted to help the environment.
“Cause the animals could choke on all the plastic and then they would die and then we wouldn’t have a beautiful beach anymore,” Boudreaux said.
Overall, dozens from St. Vincent de Paul wanted to contribute.
Giles was excited to see how much the children enjoyed the event.
“It is incredible. They are really into it," Giles said. "We actually had someone come out and bring some bones from an alligator and a shark, and the kids were able to see those and touch those and it was amazing to see the excitement on their faces.”
Harrison County’s Beautification Director Kelly Griffin was also thrilled with the event.
“We, as the beautification commission with the board of supervisors, believe that educating the children is vital to keeping our community clean and green,” Griffin said.
If you’d like a chance to earn a set of the remaining 16 tickets to Disney World, St. Vincent de Paul is having a silent auction on May 3 at Oak Crest Mansion. The theme is “A Knight to Remember.” You can find more information on that here.
