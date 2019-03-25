Local Catholic school receives Disney tickets in exchange for beach cleanup

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - “St. Vincent De Paul Beach Cleanup!" was what dozens of kids screamed throughout the day on Sunday as they gathered in Long Beach to pick up trash along the Gulf Coast.
“I think it is good because a lot of animals think trash is food, and it hurts them," one child said.
Kade Boudreaux agreed and wanted to help the environment.
“Cause the animals could choke on all the plastic, and then they would die, and then we wouldn’t have a beautiful beach anymore,” Boudreaux said.
Overall, dozens from St. Vincent De Paul wanted to contribute.
“We can save animals lives, and we can save the beaches,” another child said.
Volunteer Ann Giles was just shocked by how much the children enjoyed the event.
“It is incredible. They are really into it," Giles said. "We actually had someone come out and bring some bones from an alligator and a shark, and the kids were able to see those and touch those, and it was amazing to see the excitement on their faces.”
Harrison County’s Beautification Director Kelly Griffin was also thrilled with the event.
“We as the beautification commission with the board of supervisors believe that educating the children is vital to keeping our community clean and green,” Griffin said.
While keeping Long Beach clean and green was a huge reason behind the event, Ann Giles and other event coordinators also wanted to raise money for the school.
“St. Vincent De Paul’s school partnered with Disney and their Points of Light program," Giles said. "The program encourages nonprofit organizations to plan community events and then based on the community event and how many people respond and come out, we are rewarded with tickets to Disney.”
With more than 100 people participating in the cleanup, the school was given 20 tickets to Disney, four of which they gave away Sunday.
Although the family who won was excited by the news, they were also just happy to help out in the community.
“It is also a really great opportunity for us to teach our daughter Annalise to take care of our community,” said Craig Kresge.
The remaining 16 Disney tickets will be a part of a silent auction at the school’s “A Knight to Remember” celebrations, which are set for May 3 at Oak Crest Mansion.
