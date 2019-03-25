Law enforcement collides with 19-year-old during deadly high-speed chase in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, MS (WLBT) - 19-year-old Justin Collins, of Benton, was killed in a crash involving an MHP trooper and Yazoo County officer at 11:30 Sunday night.
The crash happened on Broadway Street in Yazoo City.
According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the victim, 19-year-old Justin Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, at approximately 11:15 p.m. the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department was called in reference to motorcycles drag racing on MS-149 just west of the Yazoo City limits.
When deputies arrived on scene, three motorcycles fled at high rates of speed. Yazoo police officers chased the motorcycles.
As the pursuit entered Yazoo City, a Yazoo County deputy and one of the motorcycles collided at the intersection of Broadway and Locust Street.
The rider, Justin Collins, was ejected into the eastbound lane.
An MHP trooper who was assisting with Yazoo County deputies with the chase was driving eastbound on Broadway Street and hit Collins.
The crash is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
