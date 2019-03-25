Few showers and storms possible late this afternoon

It’s turning out to be a warm Monday with highs well into the 70s. A cold front will approach us late afternoon and evening, possibly bringing isolated showers and storms. Not everyone is going to see rain today. While the severe weather threat is low, an isolated storm could become strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.
As the front moves offshore, our rain chances will decrease by midnight. Much drier and cooler air will filter in by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 50s. Beautiful sunshine will return during the day with highs near 70. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Another system may move through this weekend, bringing our next chance of rain.
