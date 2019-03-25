Enjoy free Chick-fil-A while helping children in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Free chicken, pajamas, and helping out the community? Sign us up!
The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport will host pajama parties at two Chick-fil-A locations to collect pajamas for children in Harrison County. In exchange for the donation, you could be snacking on a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy nuggets, or any other entree of your choice.
The Junior Auxiliary is hosting two of these pajama parties. The first party will be held at the D’Iberville Chick-fil-A in the Promenade on Monday, March 25. The second party will be Tuesday, March 26 at the Gulfport Chick-fil-A on Highway 49. Both parties will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come to the party in their jammies and enjoy arts and crafts, food, and fun!
The nonprofit organization will accept new, unopened children’s pajamas with the tags still on (or in the original package). Pajamas can be donated for any age child from newborn to 18 years. Each donation will receive a card for a free entree.
If you can't make the party but still want to help, pajama donations can be dropped off at either restaurant through Wednesday. The pajamas will be donated to the Harrison County Family Court Emergency Children's Shelter.
For more information about the pajama drive, visit the event page on Facebook.
