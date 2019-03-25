Enjoy free Chick-fil-A while helping children in Harrison County

The Junior Auxiliary is hosting two of these pajama parties. The first party will be held at the D’Iberville Chick-fil-A in the Promenade on Monday, March 25. The second party will be Tuesday, March 26 at the Gulfport Chick-fil-A on Highway 49. Both parties will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come to the party in their jammies and enjoy arts and crafts, food, and fun!