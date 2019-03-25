Eclectic creators converge in Bay St. Louis during Arts Alive Festival

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Old Town Bay St. Louis transformed into an artist’s paradise during this year’s Arts Alive Festival, where visitors were welcome to get in on the experience.
Thousands came to the festival on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the live demonstrations from artists taking the time to show how their creations come to life.
It was Sharonne Herrington’s second time presenting at Arts Alive, and he was excited to show off his street-style inspired art.
“New York -style grafitti. I know it’s illegal, but the tags on the trains and everything,” he said.
Vendors like Stuart McClean drew lots of attention with his eclectic artwork. He wanted to inspire young artists to be fearless.
“First thing that most parents would say to them, ‘you can’t be an artist. Be something else because you’re going to starve,’” the New Orleans-based artist said.
McClean said events like Arts Alive remind him why he got started in the first place.
“It’s been great. I wouldn’t change, I wouldn’t give it up for the world. I’ve had a great life as an artist," he said.
The unique flavors of the Bay St. Louis art scene inspired Doris Ingle to move from Alabama.
“There’s so much going on, there’s so many artsy things here. I just love it,” she said.
All over Arts Alive, professionals and beginners spent the day celebrating creativity.
“Art can be for anyone to do, for any form,” said Susan Hightower with the Ray Oysters Marching Club. "Whether or not you’re a traditional painter or you just find things that are traditional and put them together in novel ways.”
