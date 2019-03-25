Bay St. Louis volunteers pack more than 10,000 meals to fight world hunger

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Volunteers in Bay St. Louis joined the fight against world hunger, one meal at a time.
A large shipment of rice, dehydrated vegetables, soy and vitamins was used to make thousands of meals Sunday afternoon.
“We’re going to be packing 10,000 meals today. As a matter of fact, 10,152,” said Harold Brewer, a coordinator with Rise Against Hunger.
Bay St. Louis Rotary Club and Main Street United Methodist Church teamed up with Rise Against Hunger, an international nonprofit with a mission to end food insecurity worldwide.
“It’s helping people that can’t always help themselves," Otis Allen said.
As Brewer would tell it, the numbers around world hunger are staggering.
“Almost 1 billion people in the world are suffering from hunger, and 22,000 on a daily basis die from a hunger related illness," he said.
Putting a face to the statistics can be difficult, especially as others considered their own privileges.
“As we try to contemplate how many folks that would be, I mean, it’d be like a whole town," said Chris Kilngenfus.
Volunteers paid attention to detail, filling bags up to the ounce and making sure each meal was properly packaged.
Chawin Butdisuwan from Bay High School said the event was about helping those in need.
“I had a good family, to (be able to) eat. I want them to have good food, too," he said.
It wasn’t long before the volunteers moved like a well-oiled machine. With each ring of the gong, they grew closer to their goal.
