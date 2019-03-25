Authorities searching for missing Perry County man

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said his department is actively working on finding 25-year-old Steven Morris. Nobles said family members tell them Morris has been missing since March 10, 2019.

25-year-old Steven Morris was last seen on March 10, 2019. He is driving a 1997 black Ford Ranger with Perry County handicap plates. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office) (Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayson Burnett and Ashley Jackson | March 24, 2019 at 8:12 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 8:30 PM

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Richton man.

He was last seen driving a black 1997 Ford Ranger with a handicap license plate.

If you have any information regarding Morris’ whereabouts, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461.

