USM defeats Old Dominion in Game 2 of weekend series

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi captured game two of their weekend series against Old Dominion with a 14-4 victory on Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.
Outfielder Gabe Montenegro, who has a hit in 11 of the last 12 games, got the Golden Eagles going with a lead-off single. Brant Blaylock followed with a two-out single giving USM a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Montenegro finished the game with three hits, four runs, and 2 RBIs.
Old Dominion’s first run came in the second inning tying the ball game 1-1.
USM scored two more runs in the second inning with a two-out single from Montenegro giving them a 3-1 lead.
The Golden Eagles increased their lead to 9-1, scoring four runs in the fourth inning. The Monarchs scored two runs on a two-out single in the fifth inning bringing the score to 9-3. Montenegro scored another run in the fifth inning with a single from out-fielder Hunter Slater giving USM a 10-3 lead.
USM scored their last four runs in the sixth inning. Catcher Bryant Bowen scored off a two-out single from Montenegro, In-fielder Matthew Guidry hit a two-out double, and Slater hit a ground single to left field scoring in-fielder Storme Cooper.
Old Dominion (15-7, 1-4 Conference USA) scored their final run of the ball game in the ninth inning.
The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-0 Conference USA) look to complete the sweep Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m.
