Sunshine today, but a few showers possible Monday

We’re in for another great day! We’ll have a few clouds with highs in the 70s. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and lows will drop into the 50s by Monday morning. A little fog could develop.
Some more cloud cover may appear Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs will be warming up into the mid to upper 70s. As this front passes through, a few showers and storms are possible. However, heavy rain is not likely. By Tuesday morning, we’ll dry out and clear out. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s.
The sunshine will continue Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 70s.
