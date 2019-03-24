Now’s the time to visit St. Jude Dream Home

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - If you wondered about the St. Jude Dream Home, now’s your chance to experience the home for yourself! Visitors will be allowed to tour and buy tickets for the house all day Sunday.
A lucky winner will be selected on April 7, 2019. But, if you’re interested in buying a ticket, now is the time. There are fewer than 1,500 tickets left, and no tickets are being held out for the giveaway. So, if you want a ticket, buy it now! It’s looking like it’s going to be a sellout.
The home is a beautiful three bedroom, three bath Dream Home in Gulfport valued at $370,000. The address is 10412 Landon Green Circle.
To buy a $100 ticket, call the ticket hotline at 1-800-206-2263 or stop by one of the open houses. The open houses are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the month.
You might win a home, but you’re helping children who are battling cancer.
