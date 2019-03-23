Photo of mother-daughter pilot team goes viral

(WAFB) - Like mother, like daughter! The heartwarming photo of the mother-daughter pilot team is making the rounds on social media.
Dr. John R. Watret, chancellor of the Embry-Riddle Worldwide Campus, posted the photo on Twitter of Capt. Wendy and First Officer Kelly Rexon on the flight deck of a Delta Boeing 757. The flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.
After speaking with the Rexons, he sent out a tweet saying: “Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great flight. Inspiring for young women.”
The tweet got some love after getting more than 40,000 likes and 16,000 retweets.
Watret said he believes there should be more diversity in the aviation industry, he said in a press release.
Industry research has shown the aviation industry will need 790,000 new civil aviation pilots and 754,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 20 years. Only about 7 percent of U.S. pilots certificated by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration were women as of 2017.
