Gulf Coast streak comes to end in split

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - Mississippi Gulf Coast extended its win streak to 12 in the first game against Holmes on Saturday, only to see it come to an end in the nightcap.
Tyler Hoffman (Fr., Mobile Christian/Mobile Ala.) pitched a six-inning complete game while the Bulldogs bats clubbed four home runs in a 12-2 win, but Gulf Coast saw a pair of four-run leads dissipate in an 8-7 loss at Ken “Curly” Farris Field.
"We won the first one and played really well, then jump on 'em 4-0 in the first inning," Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said. "We got them down and sat on it, and they got some momentum."
Hoffman (3-3) struck out six and walked one, allowing just four hits. He only threw 54 of his 96 pitches for strikes but kept Holmes down anyway.
"Nothing was really working. All my stuff was off, but I battled," he said. "I was wild but effective. I'm just happy to come back with three good wins after starting out rusty."
Castor Lee (So., Gulfport/Gulfport), Cullen O’Shea (So., Mary G. Montgomery/Mobile Ala.), Dee Hawthorne (Fr., Harrison Central/Gulfport) and Brandon Parker (So., West Harrison/Saucier) hit home runs for Gulf Coast (13-4, 5-1 MACJC).
Hawthorne, Lee and Matt Inlow (So., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had two hits for the Bulldogs, and Lee drove in four runs.
Gulf Coast scored four runs in the bottom of the first of second game, then answered two Holmes runs in the second with single runs in the second and third to lead 6-2.
Holmes (18-4, 3-3) scored three in the fourth and its small-ball pressure forced four Bulldogs errors that eventually turned the tables and put Gulf Coast down 8-6 after six.
Alden Davis (So., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) smacked a solo home run in the seventh, and Hawthorne singled and wound up at third before the rally was squelched.
Hawthorne was the only MGCCC player with two hits in the second game, and he went 4-for-6 on the day. He's gone 2-for-3 in the last five games he's played in.
Gulf Coast, which is tied for first in the conference, returns to action Wednesday with a trip to Copiah-Lincoln. First pitch in Wesson is set for 3 p.m.
