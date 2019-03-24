Crawfish season starting at $4 a pound for mudbugs

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As the weather warms up, the question on everyone’s mind is how much does crawfish cost right now?
The answer won't be found in the crawfish chimney on your lawn.
Most places are selling their crawfish at around $4 a pound now.
“We sell about 130 sacks a weekend, and that’s about 5000 pounds roughly," Mason Hopper said.
The people boiling the red crustaceans at Super C Three Dads Cooking in Gulfport said that is the price people craving them should expect to be paying.
“It’s pretty much the average price. Right now, with the weather being so bad, it fluctuates and goes high. Right now we are a little higher than what we’re supposed to be,” Hopper, a salesperson at Super C, said.
That story checks out. On the crawfish app, the average price at a lot of places is somewhere around $4. Crawfishers said you can blame the price on the weather.
"If it's cold, then we don't catch a lot," Hopper added.
A low supply and a high demand means you'll pay a little more than normal.
All of that foggy weather we had in January and February affected the crawfish molting process, making the shells soft. When they molt, they hide for a few weeks until they are hard again.
Since the weather is getting warmer and we have more sunshine, the catches in the next few weeks are expected to be bigger, so the price you pay will be smaller.
Most seafood dealers said that right after Easter is when the price of crawfish drops to its lowest all season.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.