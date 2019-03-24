Coast bowling association looks to keep the sport rolling

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - One Coast group wants to keep the sport of bowling rolling on, even as bowling alleys continue to close their doors.
The league bowlers of the Gulf Coast Bowling Association take the game pretty seriously, aiming for nothing less than a strike or spare, and always aiming for the perfect game.
Donald Murrell has bowled two 300 games, which was no easy feat.
“I had to wait 59 years to bowl a perfect game in my life,” Murrell said.
The accolades are just a small part of what's kept him bowling for nearly four decades.
“Health reasons is a good reason to bowl, and camaraderie," he said.
As president of the Gulf Coast Bowling Association, there’s one thing that worries him. He said it’s becoming tougher to find a place to bowl. Bowling alleys are closing their doors.
He said since moving to the Coast 10 years ago, he knows of two bowling alleys that have shut down, leaving just a few left.
“They’re closing all over the country at an alarming rate, and I don’t want to assume the reasoning, just when they’re gone, they’re gone,” Murrell said.
In fact, this was a bittersweet weekend for the association as it hosted the 59th annual City Open at Pine Tree Lanes in Picayune.
It will be the last tournament hosted at the bowling alley, which will be closing its doors on April 27.
The good news is as bowling alleys close their doors, bowling centers seem to be taking their place, combining bowling lanes with arcades, sit down dining or bars. It’s an effort to appeal to a younger generation as the popularity of league bowling declines.
It is an evolution of the sport that Murrell is willing to accept as long as the sport itself continues.
“The good thing about bowling is anybody can do it,” he said. “In the youth league, they have 4 or 5, 6-year-olds. We have a gentleman, he’s in his 90s.”
He said the association’s focus is to encourage others to go bowling, whether you bowl a 300 or a 3.
“All you have to do is come out and do it. You don’t always have to be good, but it’s fun," Murrell said.
The owners of Pine Tree Lanes said they are looking to sell and hope to find a buyer who will keep it open as a bowling alley.
