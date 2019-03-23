Thousands come out to BBQ Under the Oaks in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - BBQ Under the Oaks featured a friendly but competitive cooking competition at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport Saturday.
About 30 teams, from casinos to the fire department, showed off their cooking skills.
They served traditional barbecue like ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. Some vendors even put up their most creative dishes for a taste test.
More than 2,000 guests got a chance to sample the food and enjoy the great weather during the all-you-can-eat occasion.
BBQ Under the Oaks is the Gulf Coast Symphony’s largest fundraiser of the year.
