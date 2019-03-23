String of burglaries leaves Woolmarket area residents on edge

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Sherman Broussard says he’s tired of dealing with the stress of yet another break in.
“That’s the worst thing that could happen is to walk in on somebody that’s breaking into your house," he explained while standing in his doorway. “It scared me not knowing what was inside, if anybody was left inside.”
He and his wife were away at work when someone kicked down the backdoor of their home.
“So, I came around this corner, and you see the bracket where this TV was hanging?" he asked, pointing to a space where his TV used to be.
His house is one of the latest in a string of burglaries in the area. However, Sherman says it’s the 5th time it’s happened to him in 29 years of living in the area.
“Everytime it happens you feel violated. People...somebody you don’t even know walking in your house, just going through your stuff," he said.
Broussard is thankful his surveillance camera snapped a picture of a suspect at his front door.
He stated, “It served its purpose. We got a picture of him, but we couldn’t see him because he was wearing a hoodie.”
Woolmarket resident Vicky Lynn Smith shared video from her RING.com security system. The footage shows a white van pulling into her driveway and a person getting out. The person pauses then slowly backs away from the home.
Whether you have a state of the art alarm system or state of the art apps and cameras, Sherman says most burglars will stop at nothing to get what they want.
“These people, I don’t think they care, you know. They’re going to kick the door in, alarm going off. They don’t care," he explained. “They do it in broad daylight. They don’t do it in the cover of darkness.”
As law enforcement investigates the incidents, he says residents should also look out for one another as more people report similar experiences.
“Hopefully the rest of the neighborhood and surrounding area will be more vigilant,” he said.
Despite so many burglaries, Broussard says he’s standing his ground.
“I’m not going to let them run me out of my house," he said.
If you or anyone you know has been burglarized, leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877- 787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.